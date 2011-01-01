Ben Hamed
Mr. Fries Man Ontario Restaurant. ACC & Engineering successfully designed & built the project, where we created the Engineering plans based on the franchise guidelines and colors. Complete tenant improvement Included a new Mechanical Hood, New flooring, ceiling structure retrofit to support the hood equipment above the roof, new pony walls and countertops,
One of our private sector clients, this Kitchen is in the City of La Palma. The Client wanted an open kitchen Concept; ACC provided Structural design & construction to retrofit in this type (VB) construction, Removing Walls to create open space to connect the Kitchen living room.
Edison Community Center, The City of Huntington beach Successful Story and Community recognition. Project management under Horizons, The project was critical as it was a fast trak Project, 5000 Sq.ft Public Community Center Remodeling.
What made this project more challenging was the period the construction took place, Which was during COVID-19 facing shortage in almost all materials.
Mayor Kim Karr with Ben Hamed at the Grand Opening of the Center in Huntington beach. Ben Hamed used different Strategies and methods to find quick solutions and alternatives to keep the project running smoothly and within budget.
Mayor Kim, The City representative with Ben Hamed & Kinan Kotrash, the VP of Horizons Construction.
